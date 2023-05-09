Adeleke Vs Oyetola: Shehu Sani, Others React To Supreme Court Judgement

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, and some Nigerians on social media have reacted to the affirmation of Ademola Adeleke of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as Osun State governor.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke as the Osun state Governor.

It was gathered that the five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim made the announcement on Tuesday.

This is coming after the ex-governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola approached the apex court following an earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the judgement delivered by the supreme court, the former senator and some users commended the high court for ‘doing the right thing.’

The former senator, Shehu Sani wrote: “Congratulations to Senator Adeleke.”

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad wrote: “Congratulations to H.E. Ademola Adeleke who has just been affirmed by the supreme court as the elected governor of Osun state. I do hope our neighbors will also congratulate us on our yet another victory.”

TUNBA wrote: “Adeleke secured his mandate in Supreme Court. Victory is sweet when the people vote for you.”

Kelvin Odanz wrote: “The Supreme Court judgement for Osun state will (or should) have a huge impact in Ogun state and Kaduna state especially. For the Presidential election petition, it won’t be what you expect.”

Aziz Bakare wrote: “Going by the CA judgment in Adeleke v Oyetola and affirmed by the Supreme Court, many Governors, especially Ogun, Enugu & Nasarrawa, should be afraid. In fact, lawyers representing the applicants should be applying for CTC of this Supreme Court judgement for the tribunal.”

Phoenix wrote: “Supreme Court adopts BVAS as the primary source, exhibit BVR by Oyetola dismissed. This is a victory to improve electoral process. Congratulations.”