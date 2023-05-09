25 Worshippers Kidnapped As Terrorists Attack Kaduna Church

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded Bege Baptist Church in Madala along Buruku Baringi Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the bandits invaded the Church during service on Sunday and kidnapped no fewer than 40 worshippers during the incident.

However, it was learned that fifteen of the kidnapped persons escaped, while twenty-five of the worshippers are still in captivity.

Speaking with the reporters on Monday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in the state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the abduction of the congregants.

Hayab said the worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30am they started hearing sporadic gunshots very close to the Church.

He said, “The gunmen attacked the Church and went away with 40 worshippers, but thank God when they were going, somehow 15 of the kidnapped persons escaped, 25 of the worshippers are still in captivity without any word from their abductors.”

Hayab said efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful and release the remaining abductees to their families.

Also speaking, some of the church members said the attack was more like a horrifying film because the bandits came in their numbers and operated unhindered because they were heavily armed.