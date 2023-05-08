Why I Am Helping My Ex Choose His Wife – Ifuennada Spills

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifuennada, has taken to social media to disclose the reason why she’s helping to choose a wife for a former lover.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star via her Instagram stories on Monday revealed that she’s currently helping an ex choose a wife because he had alot of women around him and cannot decide on whom to go on a date with.

She further noted that she’s prove that one can be truly friends with their exes without any feeling of bitterness and anger.

She maintained that she stayed friends with ‘Ex’ because they had no business dating in the first place years ago.

Speaking on her reasons, she wrote; “Currently helping an Ex chose his “wife”. He has all these girls around him, but can’t decide on whom to date and ultimately marry.

“My job is to evaluate and give my biased opinion on each of the girls he presents me with. The final decision is his alone to make.

“I know it sounds crazy, helping an Ex choose his bride, but the truth is; we had no business dating 7yrs ago. We were great at being friends and obviously still are. Also, we had no form of intimacy back then. Using my case as an example, i believe that some people can truly be friends with their Ex and not have any feeling outside of genuine friendship.”