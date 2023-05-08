Videos/Photos Of Peter Obi Inside Presidential Election Tribunal Emerges

Videos and more photos of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, inside the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja have emerged.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra and one of the applicants in the petitions arrived at the tribunal as the hearing was about to begin today.

The petition, jointly filed by Peter Obi and his party, has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bola Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the respondents.

Obi and LP want the tribunal to determine “that the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) having failed to score one-quarter of the votes cast at the Presidential Election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was not entitled to be declared and returned as the winner of the presidential election held on 25 February 2023”.

Obi and his party also prayed to the court to order the cancellation of the February 25 presidential election.

They added that: “the Presidential election conducted on 25th February 2023 is void on the ground that the election was not conducted substantially in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended”.

In addition to the election cancellation, the LP candidate asked the court to compel INEC to conduct a fresh election.

Obi also prayed the tribunal to make an order that will disqualify Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima from the fresh election.

He said, “The nomination of Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate was defective as he did not withdraw from his nomination as a senatorial candidate of his party before accepting to serve as the vice presidential candidate of Tinubu”.

Obi also argued that Tinubu should not have been eligible to run for the office of the president due to his “ineligibility”. He said the president-elect “was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election”.

Also, the LP flagbearer said the APC candidate “was linked to drug trafficking by US court” leading to his eventual forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 to the American government, adding that Tinubu is “not qualified to contest the Nigerian presidency”.

Earlier, the five-member panel of justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja warned against sensational comments over the tribunal’s proceedings.

The panel presided over by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani also has Stephen Adah, Bolaji Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed as members.

The presiding justice explained that the panel members will alternate their appearances in dealing with the pre-hearing issues before the tribunal with the petitions of the first hearings to accommodate the petitions of the Action Alliance (AA); Allied Peoples Party (APP) and the Labour Party (LP).

He also revealed that the petitions of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be taken on Tuesday.

Lead lawyers to Tinubu of the APC is Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is Chris Uche (SAN); Peter Obi of the LP is Levi Uzoukwu (SAN); and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is A.B. Mahmoud (SAN) have all pledged their cooperation with the tribunal for the speedy determination of the February 25 election.

