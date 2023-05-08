VIDEO: Tiwa Savage Stuns Audience At Coronation Concert Of King Charles III

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, on Sunday night, thrilled guests at the historic coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Naija News reports that the king was officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, followed by a Coronation Concert which took place on Sunday, May 7th 2023.

The coronation concert began at 8pm on the grounds of Windsor Castle as part of a three -day festivity.

It was the first time the gardens of Windsor Castle have been opened to non-other than the Royal in its 1000 year’s history.

Clad in a full green-colored taffeta fabric with an extension sweeping the stage behind her, Tiwa stunned the crowd as she performed ‘Key to the kingdom’ her hit song.

Other notable celebrities across the globe who joined Tiwa Savage to perform include, Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Lang Lang, Steve Winwood and DJ Pete Tong, who plays his famous Ibiza classics.

Watch the video below;