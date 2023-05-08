Video: Lawyers Arrive In Court As Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing

Lawyers representing various political parties and other stakeholders in the presidential election petition tribunal hearing have already started arriving in court ahead of the tribunal’s sitting on Monday.

Naija News reports the lawyers were seen chatting and exchanging pleasantries outside the Appeal Court premises in Abuja as the tribunal was yet to commence sitting at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 election, with 8,794,726 votes.

While former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared second after polling 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) emerged third in the election with 6,101,533 votes.

Atiku and Obi, however, challenged the declaration of the electoral body and each asked the tribunal to declare them as the winner of the presidential election.

See some videos of the lawyers awaiting the commencement of the tribunal sitting.

It was gathered some of the lawyers started arriving the court premises as early as 6am.