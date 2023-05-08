Varsity Fresh Graduate Found Dead In Hostel

A fresh graduate of the Department of Philosophy, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA), Ogunleye Gbenga Moses, has been found dead inside his room in an off-campus hostel.

Naija News learnt that Gbenga, popularly known as Pablo, died of suspected food poisoning on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

According to Nation, the deceased was waiting for his National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) call-up letter before the tragic incident.

A source who spoke with the aforementioned publication said Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after eating at an undisclosed restaurant in Akungba on Friday, May 5.

The victims were treated at Aduloju Hospital in Iwaro and discharged, however, Gbenga was found dead inside his room the following morning.

The source said, “Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after returning from an unknown restaurant. They went to the hospital where they were both treated for typhoid. After the deceased was discharged yesterday, we were made to understand that his girlfriend’s health was critical, and was just discharged this morning (Saturday).

“The moment we noticed he was not responding to calls and knocked on his door, we barged into his room through his window around 11:00am, when we noticed he did not open his door. He is a lovely and entertaining person. Yesterday, we were made to understand that his girlfriend’s health was critical, and was just discharged”

Another source, who pleaded anonymity, said Gbenga was not the first person to complain about food poisoning, adding that a few weeks ago, it took God’s intervention to save a student who ate poison in the same restaurant.

Confirming the death, the Dean of Student Affairs, Olusegun Akanbi, said the parents of the deceased are already aware.

He said, “The Head of the Department of Philosophy just called me and it was discovered that he passed on this morning, and his parents had already come.”

The Spokesman for the institution, Victor Akinpelumi, said an investigative team has been set up by the institution to unravel the true situation of the incident.