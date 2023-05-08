Tinubu: Protesters Storm Presidential Election Tribunal, Make Strong Demands

Aggrieved protesters on Monday stormed the Appeal Court venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, demanding that the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu be stopped.

The protesters who stood outside the court holding placard with different inscriptions like “Do not swear in Tinubu, he didn’t get 25% in FCT”, “Do not swear in Tinubu, Shettima had a double nomination” and “INEC broke the law, Tinubu didn’t meet the constitutional requirements to be declared winner” amongst others said that the president-elect did not meet the constitutional requirement to be declared winner of the Feburary 25 election.

However, while making their demands, the protesters were seen chanting “Our vote must count o” and “Freedom come by struggle.”

Naija News reports that the presidential election petition tribunal commenced proceedings today.

Recall that the LP candidate had in his petition, accused Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) of alleged corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

INEC had declared Tinubu the winner of the election after he polled 8794726, followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second after he polled 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi who was third with 6,101,533 votes.

Obi in his petition argued that the electoral umpire altered election results in about 18,000 polling units against him while refusing to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine mandatory to accredit voters and upload results in real-time in line with the Electoral Act.

The tribunal consists of five justices of the Court of Appeal, presided by Haruna Simon Tsammani.

Other judges on the panel are Justices Stephen Adah, Abah Mohammed, Bolaji Yusuf, and J.U. Ugo.