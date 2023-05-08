‘Tinubu Drops Nominees, Reconsiders Cabinet Appointments’ – Bwala

An ally to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that President-elect, Bola Tinubu has removed certain candidates from consideration for appointment.

The announcement was made in a Twitter post by Bwala, a public affairs analyst who had previously predicted the makeup of the incoming government.

Bwala explained that Tinubu made the decision due to some individuals, who were expected to receive appointments, demonstrating “a sense of entitlement.”

He also expressed concern about the number of outgoing governors who might join the new cabinet, as this could potentially undermine good governance.

Bwala tweeted, “Barely 24 hours after I shared that according to sources some nominees in Tinubu’s list are dropped for conduct considered as a sense of entitlement, you are hearing prospectives saying they are not interested in the job? Connect the dots. More to follow.”

Additionally, Bwala mentioned that Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, might replace Babatunde Fashola for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) position.

He added, “Babatunde Ogala, SAN replaces Fashola, SAN for the AGF slot. Some nominees dropped for conduct considered a sense of entitlement.

“Growing concern also that the number of former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list is scary and might undermine good governance.”