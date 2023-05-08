Shehu Sani Reacts As Supreme Court Set To Deliver Judgement On Osun Guber election

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has promised to support Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court judgement on the state governorship election.

Naija News reports that a panel of the Supreme Court will today hear the appeal of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, against the victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022, Osun governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially declared Adeleke the winner. However, on January 27, 2023, a tribunal panel led by Justice Tertse Kume annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner, causing a significant stir in the political landscape.

In response, an Appeal Court panel led by Justice Mohammed Shaibu overruled the tribunal’s decision on March 24, reinstating Adeleke’s victory and adding further complexity to the case.

Following Oyetola’s appeal to the Supreme Court, the case has been scheduled for the adoption of final written addresses by the involved parties today.

This process involves both sides presenting their final arguments and evidence to the court.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani said no matter the judgement of the Supreme Court, he will continue to support Adeleke.

The former lawmaker asserted that the PDP candidate won the governorship election.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court about to deliver judgement on the Osun Governorship election. Head or tail I’m with Senator Adeleke. I believe he won that election. Let justice reign.”