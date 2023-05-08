Presidential Tribunal Adjourns APP’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday adjourned the petition of the All Peoples Party (APP) against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to Wednesday.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as President-elect after scoring 8,794,726 votes.

The tribunal on Monday fixed May 10 for the pre-hearing of the petition of the APP challenging the February 25 presidential election.

The party and its presidential candidate, Simon Nnadi, are asking the tribunal to disqualify the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, over his alleged non-qualification to contest the election.

They also argued that INEC failed to comply with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2023 by non-transmission of results, which robbed them of their victory in the election, adding that the election was marred by corrupt practices with the election results compromised in nine states.

APP also contended that the APC and Tinubu did not score the majority of lawful votes cast in the election, including the mandatory 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT.

Earlier, counsel to APP, Obed Agu, said he has filed a pre-hearing application for the APC and Tinubu to concede the election before the matter because of the weight of evidence at APP’s disposal showing Tinubu didn’t win the election.

But lawyers to APC and Tinubu, Lateef Fagbemi and Wole Olanipekun, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, informed the tribunal that they will deal with the issues at the right time.