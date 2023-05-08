Popular Nollywood Actress Gives Update On Missing Granddaughter

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Rukayat Lawal, also known as Iya Ibadan Sneh, on Sunday evening, announced that the granddaughter of her senior colleague, Joke Muyiwa was missing.

Naija News reports that an Instagram blog had earlier shared a picture of the thespian sitting close to her missing girl and raised the alarm over the situation.

Members of the public with useful information about the three-year-old baby’s whereabouts were asked to report to the police.

The post reads, “The little girl in the picture has been declared missing, she is the granddaughter of Actress Joke Muyiwa @iamjokemuyiwa If seen, pls kindly report to the nearest police station.”

Confirming the report, Iya Ibadan reposted the reports on her Instagram page.

In an update, Joke Muyiwa in the earlier hours of Monday took to her Instagram page to announce that her missing granddaughter has been found.

She wrote: “My baby has been found. Thank you all. I appreciate the love. God Bless you all”

I Ran Away From Home To Pursue Music – Oxlade

In other news, Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has disclosed what he did to survive after running away from home to pursue his music career.

Speaking in a recent interview, Oxlade disclosed that he sold bus tickets; a job of motor park touts, popularly called “agbero” and did various menial jobs to foot his bills and to survive.

The singer stated that he had to leave home because his father who is a lecturer was against his decision to be a musician.

He noted that the time he spent on the street trying to make a living while pursuing his music career has helped him in making better decisions.