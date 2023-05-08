Please Do Us A Favour – Policemen Captured On Camera Beg Biker To Delete Video – [See Video]

A video clip of Nigerian Police officers begging a biker to delete a recording of their road operation has caused reactions on social media, Naija News reports.

In the viral video clip sighted by our correspondent on social media on Monday, a security officer was seen making the request from a motorcyclist he stopped for questioning.

One of the officers patrolling the express road had stopped and was interrogating the biker when he spotted a hidden camera on his motorcycle.

The officer moved closer to ensure that it was indeed a hidden camera and then asked for the recorded video to be deleted. The motorcyclist replied the officer, saying he could not delete the video as he would need a laptop to access the record before deleting it.

He also stated that the camera was planted for his own security. Another officer moved closer to inquire what the problem was, and the biker was heard explaining the situation.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit in a recent operation by the Police Mobile Force (PMF).

It was revealed in a statement issued during the weekend by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Jalige, that a group of bandits stormed Kidandan village of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna on Sunday morning, causing mayhem in the community.

Having received information about the attack, the PMF, on routine patrol in the area, engaged the terror group, who were reportedly dressed in army uniforms.

“Today, May 7, at about 10:30hrs, operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road sighted a gang of bandits riding on motorcycles, dressed in military camouflage.

“The gallant operatives swung into action immediately, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and were given a hot chase in the process; one bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds; One bandit’s operational motorcycle was recovered,” the police statement noted.

According to Jalige, aggressive patrols along the road have been intensified to forestall future occurrences.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Musa Garba, has since commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the personnel.

The police mouthpiece said the CP urged them to sustain the onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminalities in Kaduna state.