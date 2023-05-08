Photos: Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Kicks Off

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal consisting of a five-member panel of judges has begun sitting.

Justice Tsammani-led’s panel announced that it would commence its pre-hearing session today with three petitions.

They are the petitions by Action Alliance (AA) marked: CA/PEPC/01/2023; Action Peoples Party (APP) marked: CA/PEPC/02/2023 and Peter Obi & Labour Party (LP) marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023.

See photos: