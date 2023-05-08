Peter Obi: Son Of DSS DG, Abba Bichi Speaks As Presidential Elections Tribunal Begins

The son of the Director-General of the State Security Service (DSS) Abba Bichi, has declared that nothing can change the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the footballer made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday as the Election Petition Tribunal begins hearing Labour Party’s petition against Tinubu.

According to Bichi, Tinubu remains the legally elected president of Nigeria and Peter Obi cannot do anything about it.

He wrote: “The legally elected president federal republic of Nigeria if peter obi likes let him go to heaven, heaven will still send him back and declare Asiwaju as the president of this great nation”

Tribunal Dismisses Action Alliance’s Petition Against Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

Naija News earlier reported that the party had withdrawn its petition marked: CA/PEPC/01/2023 against Tinubu’s victory at the pre-hearing session of the tribunal on Monday.

Announcing the withdrawal of the petition, the leader of the legal team of the party, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), said the action followed the decision of his client not to continue with the case.

However, after declaring the intention of the Action Alliance to withdraw the petition, none of the representatives of the other parties expressed opposition to the move.

The AA’s presidential candidate, David Okonigbuan, had brought the petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu, and Hamza Al Mustapha, challenging his exclusion from the election.

In the petition, Okonigbuan stated that the party also fielded Al-Mustapha as the presidential candidate who was listed by INEC.