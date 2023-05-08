Peter Obi Hails Two Nigerian Women For Their Roles During King Charles’ Coronation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has commended two Nigerian women for their participation at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Naija News reports that King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla were officially crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The coronation which was reportedly watched by 14 million people across the world on BBC television, was attended by world leaders, their representatives, and notable icons across the world.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi hailed an Emeritus Professor and British Nurse, Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, who carried the orb for the King, and Eva Omaghomi, who is the Director of Community Engagement to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Obi stated that their competence, character, and integrity, rather than ethnic and religious affiliations earned them such recognition and honour in the diaspora.

He, however, said the listed qualities are the hallmark of the New Nigeria, where people will be celebrated based on their competence and capabilities.

He wrote: “I am delighted with the participation of 2 distinguished Nigerian women at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla yesterday. Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, an Emeritus Professor and British Nurse carried the orb, while Eva Omaghomi graced the event as the Director of Community Engagement to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“Their competence, character and integrity, rather than ethnic and religious affiliations earned them such recognition and honour in the diaspora. These qualities, as I have always preached, are the hallmark of the New Nigeria, where people will be celebrated based on their competence and capabilities. I wish them well as they continue to contribute to the positive image of our dear nation, Nigeria.”

See the pictures below.