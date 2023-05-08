Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 8th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 8th May 2023.

The PUNCH: Twenty-two days before the presidential inauguration, the Code of Conduct Bureau has said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and 28 incoming governors must declare their assets before May 29.

The Guardian: Rising interest rates, devaluation, and inflation have continued to push businesses away from conventional loans, with six firms raising N364.1 billion from the debt capital market in the last five years. This comes as blue chips explore alternative funding to survive unaffordable borrowing cost, which has risen to the region of 30 per cent.

Vanguard: The Minority caucus of the incoming 10th House of Representatives made up of seven opposition parties has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over its “confusion” on the choice of candidate for the speakership and vowed to exploit the loophole to produce presiding officers of the House

ThisDay: The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to meet today to ratify its proposed consensus and zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly ahead of the legislature’s inauguration in June.

Daily Trust: A spirants gunning for the position of speaker of the 10th Assembly are moving against the anointed candidate of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rep Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State).

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.