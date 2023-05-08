May 29: Adeboye Sends Message To All Nigerians Concerning Tinubu’s Administration

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on Nigerians to pray for the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The clergyman said that Tinubu would be able to fix Nigeria if God helps him.

Adeboye said Nigeria would prosper under Tinubu’s administration.

He urged the President-elect to do right by the citizenry and fulfil Nigerians’ dream of a new nation.

Adeboye stated this while speaking at the monthly Thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, the GO expressed hope that Tinubu would fulfil the promise that he has made to Nigerians.

According to Adeboye: “Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.

“Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands.”

AA Withdraws Petition Against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Action Alliance (AA) has announced the withdrawal of its petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal commenced the pre-hearing of the cases against the President-elect today in Abuja.

AA did not give full details on the reason for withdrawing its suit.

Announcing the withdrawal of the petition, the leader of the party’s legal team, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), said the action followed the decision of his client not to continue with the case.

However, after declaring the intention of the Action Alliance to withdraw the petition, none of the representatives of the other parties expressed opposition to the move.