Live Updates: Presidential Tribunal Hears Peter Obi, Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu

The journey to the determination of the fate of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, commences today.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner, with 8,794,726 votes.

While the former Vice-President, Atiku was declared second after polling 6,984,520 votes, Obi emerged third in the election on the 25th of February, 2023 with 6,101,533 votes.

Atiku and Obi, however, challenged the declaration of the electoral body and asked the tribunal to declare the winner of the presidential election.

Naija News on Sunday reported that PDP and Atiku asked the Presidential tribunal to broadcast live the proceedings of the case filed against Tinubu’s victory.

As of 8 o’clock this morning, security agencies have barricaded the road from the Force Headquarters to the tribunal venue.

Lawyers are already making their way into the court. Chris Uche is the head of Atiku’s legal team while Wole Olanipekun is the lead of Tinubu and Levi Uzoukwu is the head of Obi’s team. The trio are all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

Judges presiding over the tribunal are now seated.

The court pre-hearing began again around 9:15 am, led by Presiding Justice Haruna Tsammani and a panel of five Justices. Other panel members included Justices Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Abbah Mohammed.

Justice Tsammani stressed the panel’s commitment to a fair outcome and urged lawyers to avoid dramatic statements.

He requested cooperation, as the case is time-sensitive, and asked lawyers to refrain from submitting unnecessary applications that would delay the court.

Counsels for the President-Elect, Wole Olanikpekun, Atiku Abubakar, Chris Uche, and Peter Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, all assured the court of their full support and cooperation.

Justice Tsammani expressed confidence that everyone will be satisfied with the final verdict.

The petitions of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be taken on Tuesday.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi has arrived at the tribunal.

Action Alliance’s lawyer, Mr Maduabuchi around 11 pm informed the court of his application seeking to withdraw his client’s petition challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory.

INEC lawyer, Mr Mahmoud says he has no objection to the withdrawal of the petition by AA.

Following the decision of AA to withdraw its petition, the court dismissed the suit.

The court on Monday also ruled that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong can not represent the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Lalong upon his arrival in the court had introduced himself as Tinubu’s representative.

The Presidential Tribunal on Monday adjourned the petition of the All Peoples Party (APP) against Tinubu to Wednesday.

The petition of the former Governor of Anambra State, Obi and his party against Tinubu has been adjourned by the tribunal to May 10

