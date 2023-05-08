Lalong Can Not Represent Tinubu, But APC – Court Rules

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has arrived in the court to represent the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that Lalong upon his arrival in court introduced himself as Tinubu’s representative.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, however, stated that Lalong can not represent the former governor of Lagos State but the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal on Monday commenced the pre-hearing stage today for the petitions challenging the February 25 presidential election results in Abuja.

This platform had earlier reported that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are challenging the victory of Tinubu.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, with 8,794,726 votes.

Obi and Atiku, however, in different petitions charged the court to declare them as winner of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the LP presidential candidate is also in court as the tribunal hears his petition against Tinubu’s victory.