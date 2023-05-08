Knocks As BBNaija’s Angel Says Babies Should Be Banned From Boarding Flights

Big Brother Naija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Angel Smith, has sparked reactions online after saying babies and toddlers should be banned from flights.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known via a tweet on the microblogging platform.

According to the reality star, parents should travel without their kids because they disturb other passengers with noise.

She wrote: “They need to ban babies/toddlers from being able to board flights. Leave those noisy coco felons at home”

To the fan that advised her not to refer to children as ‘coco felons’, she responded: “They are so annoying, keep quiet before you pick pin.”

Other netizens also berated Angel over the tweet.

theladyjolet wrote: “Lol her mom never got the opportunity to fly her at that age! #angrymuch oponu OMO”

zinny_cleo wrote: “Just maybe when you have a child of your own in future you can waybill the child to your destination and board a flight for yourself so your journey can be peaceful with less noise, EFULEFU”

charlesinojie wrote: “Naija economy don dey mess with people brain”

nkes_kitchine wrote: “When you have yours, airdrop it to your destination. I don’t understand how people reason sha”

krisgella wrote: “No be your mates dey use private jet?”

ronabs wrote: “Wait until you have yours, then board a plane and send the kids through DHL”

mumhub wrote: “Clap for yourself! The Parents will Uber the babies to their destination”

ceee_3ar wrote: “Sounds insensitive to me”