King Charles Applauds Tiwa Savage’s Performance At Coronation Concert

King Charles III was caught on camera applauding Tiwa Savage’s performance at his coronation concert held on Sunday night .

Naija News had earlier reports that, Tiwa Savage, joined several global superstars on Sunday night, to thrill guests at the historic coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Recall, the king was officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, followed by a Coronation Concert which took place on Sunday, May 7th 2023.

Clad in a full green-colored taffeta fabric with an extension sweeping the stage behind her, Tiwa stunned the crowd as she performed ‘Key to the kingdom’ her hit song.

On Monday, she relished her performance at the concert, stating that she would one day tell her son about it.

“One day, I will tell my son that this is ‘Tiwa Savage,’” she tweeted.

The concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers of the “number one African bad girl”.

