Kenyan President Sends Message To Tinubu Ahead Of Swearing-In

Kenyan President, Williams Ruto has congratulated the President-elect of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Ruto’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter brought to Nigeria by the Head of Kenyan Civil Service and special envoy, Felix Koskei.

In a statement on Sunday, the media aide to the president-elect, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, quoted Ruto as saying that he looked forward to working with Tinubu to champion the cause of the African continent.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I convey greetings and congratulations to you on your victory, and to the people of the federal republic of Nigeria for their fortitude and maturity in ensuring the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“I wish to applaud the close friendship which exists between our two countries. Kenya and Nigeria share values and aspirations in various sectors including political, socio-economic, cultural, and diplomatic exchange, and indeed hold commonality of views on many continental and international issues.

“I look forward to working with you to champion the cause of our continent, and to strengthen further the historical bonds and friendship that happily exist between our two countries and the people.”

In his reaction to the letter, Tinubu said he intended on maintaining the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Kenya and continue to work towards building a stronger and more economically stable Africa.

Tinubu said: “I intend to maintain that long, cordial relationship between our two countries and continue to pursue the aspiration of our forefathers towards building a stronger and more economically stable Africa.

“If we exchange ideas and inter-relate, it will help our continent. Economic opportunities would be explored for Africa’s growth and security.”