Kenneth Okonkwo Storms Presidential Tribunal In Robe To Defend Peter Obi Despite Labour Party ‘Suspension’

The National Spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, who was suspended by the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party has stormed the Election Petitions Tribunal Abuja on Monday following the commencement of pre-hearing of the LP petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the presidential election petition tribunal has commenced proceedings.

Recall that the LP candidate had in his petition, accused Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) of alleged corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

INEC had declared Tinubu the winner of the election after he polled 8794726, followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second after he polled 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi who was third with 6,101,533 votes.

Obi in his petition argued that the electoral umpire altered election results in about 18,000 polling units against him while refusing to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine mandatory to accredit voters and upload results in real-time in line with the Electoral Act.

Following the pre-hearing of the election tribunal, the former Anambra governor was present with some members of the Labour Party.

Amongst which is the ‘suspended’ Labour Party chieftain who described his purported suspension by the factional national chairman of the party as comic.

Sharing photos from the court, Kenneth disclosed that the LP candidate is in high spirits, and relying on the prayers of his supporters to succeed.

He wrote: “I bring you greetings from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the COA with love. We have commenced the legal fireworks at the Tribunal. We that are representing His Excellency, @PeterObi are in high spirits, relying on your prayers to succeed by the grace of God.”