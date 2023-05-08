JAMB Releases 2023 Mop-Up UTME Results (See How To Check)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the mop-up 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement by the Head, of Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin disclosed that 80,000 candidates participated in the mop-up UTME conducted last Saturday, May 6, 2023.

JAMB urged candidates who wrote the examination to send: UTME RESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that the candidates had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

It said: “To check the results, all a candidate needs to do is simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates.

“For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED, OR UNDER INVESTIGATION. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result.”

Recall that JAMB had released the results of most of the candidates that registered to take the examination in 708 CBT centers in 105 examination towns in the country.

When the results were released, JAMB had announced that the candidates who could not access their results would retake the examination.

The examination body added that those absent during the examination and candidates whose results are under investigation, as well as those of visually impaired candidates, are undergoing processing.