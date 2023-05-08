Fuji Stars Thrill Guests At KS1 Malaika’s 50th Birthday In Lagos

Fuji star singers, K1 de Ultimate and Pasuma thrilled guests on Sunday, May 7 at the 50th birthday party of their colleague Sulaimon Malaika aka KS1 Malaika.

Naija News reports that KS1 Malaika clocked 50 and to mark the special occasion, a big party was thrown for him.

The event had a host of celebrities in attendance. Among them were actor Lateef Adedimeji, singer Daddy Showkey, and comic actor Woli Agba. Lateef also sang Fuji music to the excitement of the partygoers. Lagos transport union leader MC Oluomo was also present.

A number of artistes such Small Doctor, 9ice and Portable also performed at the glamorous event.

In his usual entertaining manner, Portable climbed a lighting pole and danced to the crowd’s excitement.

KS1 Malaika and his children had a grand entry to the stage inside a luxury sports car. The singer led his children in bowing to the crowd to show their appreciation.

KS1 Malaika, who sang at his own party, acknowledged the presence of notable persons at his party. He greeted the 66-year-old K1 de Ultimate, his senior colleague in Fuji music.

They were handed their packages by men dressed in costumes similar to what was seen in the 2021 Korean thriller, Squid Game.

Among those who got the packages were Fuji musicians Pasuma, Shefiu Alao, Adewale Ayuba, Kollington Ayinla, and Taye Currency, actors Femi Adebayo and Muyiwa Ademola; Portable, and former Super Eagles player, Obafemi Martins.

KS1 Malaika will have another party in the UK on May 26.