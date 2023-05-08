‘Don’t Be Jealous’ – Peter Okoye Slams Critics After Kissing Female Fan At Event

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has slammed those criticizing a recent intimate moment with a female fan during a music tour in Amsterdam.

Naija News reports that in the video making the rounds online, the award-winning singer jumped down from the stage and kissed a female fan.

The action earned him criticism online with many netizens describing the act as disrespectful to his wife.

However, this is not the first time Peter Okoye is in the news for getting intimate with a female fan.

Responding to critics, the singer in a post shared on Twitter said, “But a lot of my female fans collect correct kisses last night for Amsterdam. Pls don’t be jealous! Just Doing My Job”

Peter Okoye Regrets Not Being A Footballer

Meanwhile, Mr P, has wished he had become a professional footballer, despite being successful in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the singer in a post via Twitter said he was supposed to be a professional soccer player.

However, fate pushed him to music and he is grateful to be a professional and successful musician.

Peter Okoye said it might be fun to see what life brings out when it changes the direction of one’s future, notwithstanding, he still wished he was playing football.