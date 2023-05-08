DJ Switch Expresses Anger Over Pastor Adeboye’s Message On Tinubu’s Administration

Nigerian female disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has expressed displeasure over the comment of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, that God can use the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to fix the country.

Naija News earlier reported that Adeboye called on Nigerians to pray for the incoming administration of Tinubu.

The clergyman said Nigeria would prosper under Tinubu’s administration.

He urged the President-elect to do right by the citizenry and fulfill Nigerians’ dream of a new nation.

Adeboye stated this while speaking at the monthly Thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, the GO expressed hope that Tinubu would fulfill the promise that he has made to Nigerians.

Reacting via her Twitter page on Monday, DJ Switch said Pastor Adeboye who was mute during the injustices melted against Nigerians by his best friends in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suddenly found his voice and now wants God to help Tinubu fix Nigeria.

She noted one day, Adeboye and his cohorts would show Nigerians the god they are always referring to adding that people should know God by themselves.

She wrote, “Daddy Adeboye seems to have found the voice he lost when Nigerians were suffering suppression and violence from his best friends in the APC! Now god wants to help Tinubu fix Nigeria?

“One day, una go show us the particular god wey una dey refer to! Know for yourself!”