Cubana ChiefPriest Speaks On Experiencing Difficult Moments

Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana ChiefPriest, has hinted at experiencing difficult times.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after the celebrity barman and Nigerian singer, Davido, made headlines over an alleged rift and also unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Cubana ChiefPriest took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself smoking while bragging about his outfits worth N2.5 million.

Reacting to the post, a concerned fan in the comment section questioned if all is well with the socialite, stressing he has been smoking lately.

The fan wrote: “This one you are smoking every time are you going through a lot ??”

Responding, Cubana ChiefPriest said he would be lying if he claims everything is fine with him.

He wrote: “@yung_blessediyke if I tell you say e easy na wash”

Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts As Man Claims To Be His Biological Son

Meanwhile, Cubana Chiefpriest has responded to a 19-year-old Nigerian man who claimed to be his biological son.

The young boy in the video trending online alleged that the popular socialite is his father stressing they share a striking semblance.

According to him, some people have also confirmed the claim that he looks like Cubana Chiefpriest adding he is willing to undergo a DNA test since his mother has denied telling him the truth about his paternity.

Reacting via his Instagram page, the celebrity Barman laughed over the issue and questioned the boy on his parent’s reaction to the video.