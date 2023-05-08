Bandits Invade Kaduna Monarch’s Palace, Kidnap Children, Grandchildren

Armed bandits have kidnapped nine children, and grandchildren of the Emir of Kagarko, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in Kaduna State, during an invasion of his palace.

Naija News gathered that the gunmen stormed the community in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state around 11:15pm on Sunday and headed straight to the residence of the traditional ruler.

A resident, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the bandits took away his nine children, and grandchildren and attempted to kidnap his youngest wife, but she escaped and returned back home.

He stated that the gunmen also abducted three others in the town, including a lady, and injured one Audu Kwakulu of Ungwan Pah who is now at the hospital receiving treatment.

The resident added that the bandits also killed one herdsman in Kuchimi village and looted seven shops in Janjala village on their way back.

More to come…