APC Has Final Say On Who Becomes Senate President – Akpabio, Kalu

Elected members of the 10th National Assembly from the All Progressives Congress (APC) assert that their party has the final say on which zone produces the Assembly’s presiding officers.

Naija News gathered that this view was shared by the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, spokesman for the outgoing 9th Assembly on Monday

Akpabio, the party’s choice for Senate President, believes aggrieved colleagues will eventually agree with the party’s decision.

He said, “It is a normal thing for people to move in one direction or the other. I am not worried about anything because I believe that the will of God will be done. In terms of being the Senate President, it is in the hands of my colleagues, the Senators elected. They will take the decision and the will of God will be done.

“The lawmakers are the ones choosing the Senate President. But I believe that there should be cooperation between the lawmakers and the party. Once the leadership is out in place, there should be cooperation between the leadership and the administration.”

Hon. Kalu also supported the party’s role in determining leadership positions, stating that a consolidated House is better for the incoming administration.

He highlighted the importance of lobbying and canvassing for votes from colleagues beyond the party’s endorsement, expressing confidence that the APC will work with key opposition members to achieve its goals.

Kalu said, “A more consolidated House is better for the incoming administration if the objectives set by it are to be achieved. We must work as a formidable front towards confronting the hydra-headed problems confronting us as Nigerians.

“In a democratic clime like ours, the ruling party play a key role in setting up the structure of government. For some of us who believe in the supremacy of the party, we will always tag along with the position of the party. My ambition was to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives. It is the party that gave me the platform to come to the House of Representatives.

“Consider the reasons I advanced for wanting to be in that position which is the absence of a southeasterner in that position for 40 years and the fact that we have men of capacity and competence that will be able to handle the responsibility of that mandate effectively. But at the end of the day, the decision will be reached by the party that gave us a platform to be winners and be here.

“I heard that a decision has been taken by the party and we are waiting for that pronouncement. We are also ready to go along with what the party wants in the spirit of being a true party man. That is the only way we can have cohesion in our party, the only way our party will be respected.”