Aisha Buhari Presides Over Africa First Ladies Peace Mission Assembly

The 10th general assembly of the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission held at the State House in Abuja on Monday (today) was presided over by Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Naija News reports.

The assembly said to be dedicated to peace, security and mitigation of violent conflicts, was also attended by Senator Remi Tinubu; the wife of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; wives of Presidents and governors from other African countries as well as members of the diplomatic Corp.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Buhari, is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union, while contributions are expected to help transform the continent, promote a culture of peace and attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

Naija News reports that Mrs Buhari is the outgoing President of the 9th First Ladies’ Assembly.

Meanwhi,e on Monday, April 8, 2023, Action Alliance (AA) announced the withdrawal of its petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal commenced pre-hearing the cases against the President-elect today in Abuja.

AA did not give full details on the reason for withdrawing its suit.

Announcing the withdrawal of the petition, the leader of the party’s legal team, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), said the action followed the decision of his client not to continue with the case.

However, after declaring the intention of the Action Alliance to withdraw the petition, none of the representatives of the other parties expressed opposition to the move.