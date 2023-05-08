10th Assembly: Why I Want To Be Next Senate President – Orji Kalu Writes APC NWC, Senators-elect

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has reiterated his interest in emerging the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu in a personally signed statement made available to newsmen by his media office on Monday explained that he has not been vocal about his interest in the number three political seat for about one month because he is morning his late wife.

The former Anambra State Governor in the letter addressed to the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 108 Senators-elect however said the 10th national assembly will be sophisticated, therefore needs good leadership and he is the right person for the job.

Kalu in the letter also debunked certain reports claiming South East Senators-elect had endorsed him.

He explained that the Senators-elect of the South East only met to make a demand from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the party but are yet to endorse anyone.

He listed his agenda as Economic Growth and Reform; Constitutional and Electoral Reform; National Security; Improved Social Conditions and Welfare; Efficient and Effective National Assembly and Global Influence.

“It is with a deep sense of joy and humility that I bring you warm greetings and that of Abia North Senatorial zone.

“My emergence as the Senator to represent Abia North in this critical time in the history of our dear nation comes with huge responsibilities, top of which is to make quality laws for the good governance of our people.

“To be able to achieve these enviable goals, we require good leaders who will pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate.

“Leadership of a sophisticated Senate at the 10th Session will need men and women with an abundance of shared vision, consensus building, charisma, credibility and pragmatism in the saddle.

“This is why I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next Senate President,” he stated.

“I make this offer to serve you and the Nigerian people with sincerity of heart, humility and candour.

“The biggest asset I bring to the table is wisdom and experience garnered over the years in the management of human and material resources.

“I promise to work for you, promote and defend the constitution and the party, and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the party, the executive and the judiciary.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to real next level of peace, progress and development,” the letter read in part.