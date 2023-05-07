Why Yar’Adua Never Wanted To Be President – Turai

A former First Lady and widow of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajiya Turai, has revealed why her late husband was not desperate to be president of the country.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on the 13th-year anniversary of his death, Turai said Yar’Adua became the president of the country by destiny.

According to her, her late husband never liked politics and she could only describe him as an accidental politician.

She said: “His life ambition was to be a teacher, come home from school, sit with his family and crack jokes till another day. He never wanted politics or governance but as Allah willed, he joined politics and became president.

“Although he was a president, at that time, his lifestyle hadn’t changed. He never borrowed expensive life and remained simple and an easygoing person.”

Speaking on her private life with the former president, Turai stated that she misses her late husband everyday.

She, however, expressed happiness that the late Yar’Adua is always remembered by Nigerians every year.

Turai said, “I think about Yar’adua everyday, anniversary or no anniversary. I think about him and miss him every single day.

“But I am happy on such anniversary days because the country talks about him, and people across the country come together to say good things about him and pray for him. That truly gladdens my heart.”