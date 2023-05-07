‘What Caused Death Of Ex-President Of Ohanaeze, Obiozor’ – Okeke-Ogene

The National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Damian Okeke-Ogene has linked the death of the organization’s immediate past president, Professor George Obiozor, to depression caused by the burning of his house in Imo State by suspected agitators.

In an interview on Sunday, Okeke-Ogene said that if the incident had not occurred, the respected professor might still be alive.

He said: “As part of the regime of the late Professor Obiozor in Ohaneze, I must apologize on behalf of Ndigbo because immediately his house was burnt down, he was totally devastated and that must have caused his death.

“This was a man who wrote a memo to the late Dr Chuba Okadigbo who was then an aide to ex-President Shehu Shagari to see the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to grant him pardon when he was in exile in Ivory Coast.

“So who would be more Biafra than Obiozor? And some people went to his town and set his house ablaze. That incident contributed to his death.”

The Ohaneze leader also mentioned that the organization is undergoing a transformation and that its headquarters, being constructed by former Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, will soon be completed in Enugu.

“He has promised that the edifice will be delivered by the end of the year, and we know he will do it,” said Okeke-Ogene.