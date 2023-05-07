Tinubu Will Form His Cabinent Within Two Months Of Becoming President – Alake

Former Lagos Commissioner of Information and Culture, Dele Alake, has said the President-elect, would form his cabinet within two months of assumption of office.

Naija News reports that there are fears that it may take Tinubu several months to form his cabinet following the decision of President Muhamamdu Buhari to form his cabinet six months after coming to power in 2015.

In an interview with The Punch, Alake disclosed that it would not take Tinubu up to 60 days to assemble a team of competent hands to work with him in the incoming government.

The Special Adviser to the President-elect on Media said he did not his principal more than three weeks to form his cabinet as governor, stressing that two months is too long for him to form his cabinet.

He stated that a month is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in.

He said: “I told you in an earlier interview that it didn’t take Asiwaju more than three weeks to form his cabinet as governor. That was as at that time. I think 60 days is even too much. A month, maximum, is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in.”