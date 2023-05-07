‘They Will Attack You Just For Personal Gains’ – Turai Yar’Adua Advises Remi Tinubu Ahead Of Inauguration

The wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu has been given some word of advice by the wife of late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua.

The former First Lady said Mrs Tinubu should get prepared to be attacked by people in her husband’s government.

Naija News gathered that Turai said if the president-elect is righteous and uncorrupt during his administration, then she (Remi) should be ready to be attacked, because they will use it to get to her husband.

The former First Lady, while speaking with BBC Hausa on the 13th anniversary of her husband’s death, advised Tinubu’s wife to be patient and not to stop advising her husband.

She said “Alhamdulillah, my advice to the incoming First Lady is she should be patient and continuously be patient. If her husband would be like Umaru in ensuring righteousness in his government, then she would be the target because I was victim of that.

“My husband was not alcoholic, not a womanizer and not corrupt so people started attacking his wife just to make him angry because he loved his wife.

“So she should be ready for this and be patient, she should be giving him advice also because she is the only one to give him truthful advice, all those surrounding him will only tell him what they want.

“But a wife will always sit with her husband and tell him this is what I heard you should investigate.”