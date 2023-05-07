Shehu Sani Reacts To Relocation Of Rivers, Ebonyi Election Tribunals To Abuja

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has said that the relocation of the elections petition tribunal from Ebonyi and River States speaks volumes of the attitude of the political leaders in the states.

Naija News recalls that last month the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal, Monica Mensem ordered the relocation of both Ebonyi and Rivers Election Petition Tribunal to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with immediate effect.

Reacting to the situation via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani argued that the order from the Court of Appeal was due to the bad attitudes of political leaders in the two States.

Sani argued that such a move does not speak well of the attitude of the leaders.

He wrote, “The relocation of the elections petition tribunal from Rivers and Ebonyi to Abuja doesn’t tell good about the attitude of the political leaders in those states.”

Tinubu Knows The Tricks Of State Governors

Meanwhile, Sani has reacted to the request of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for the refund of federal projects undertaken by his administration.

Naija News reports that Wike had asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for a refund of N80 billion used for the infrastructural development of federal roads in the state.

During the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Tinubu responded that he owed the Rivers government nothing for building the federal roads.

Tinubu, however, stressed that if Wike wants a refund of the funds used in building the federal roads from his administration, then he would have to lobby for it.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified Twitter handle, Sani said state governments are in the habit of executing Federal projects without the consent of the federal government.

He added that the state governments should stop taking the glory and demanding outrageous refunds with the collaboration of the Ministries of Finance and Works.

The former lawmaker asserted that the response of the president-elect to Wike shows he knows the tricks of the state governors.

He wrote: “State Governments are in the habit of executing Federal projects without consent, taking the glory and demanding outrageous refund in hundreds of Billions with the collaboration of Finance & Works Federal Ministries. Asiwaju’s “I owe nothing” response shows he knows these tricks.”