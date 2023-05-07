Several Kidnap Victims Rescued As Troops Destroy Turji’s Hideouts In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued several kidnap victims and recovered ammunition during an invasion of the camps belonging to notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji.

The troops in clearance operations conducted on Saturday from Magarya to Dutsi general area of Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara State discovered and cleared bandits’ hideouts located in Keta, Gidan Galadima, Modawa, Mazuma, and Dutsi villages respectively.

A top military source who craved anonymity confirmed to Channels Television on Sunday that troops had encountered the deadly terrorist group at Keta and Dutsi camp belonging to Turji

The source added that the troops overpowered the terrorists who fled further into the bush and abandoned 10 kidnapped victims who were rescued by the troops.

He also revealed that the troops also recovered one rocket propel gun bomb, military radios, and some ammunition.

Bello Turji, who is a notorious bandits’ warlord based in Fakai forest of the Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State, has been declared wanted by the military authorities in the country.

The bandit leader and his followers have been terrorizing the people of Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina States for years.