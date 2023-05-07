‘Pray For Me’ – Simi Cries Out Over Health Challenge

Female sensational singer, Simi Kosoko, has solicited prayers from her fans and followers over a health challenge.

Naija News reports that Simi took to her Instagram story on Sunday, to lament about issues with her eyes and asked her fans should pray for her.

According to the singer, 35 is undoubtedly middle age and she is having a feeling about the need to start using glasses.

In her words: “Y’all I think 35 is really middle age, cos my eyes acting like they need glasses. Pray for me.”

Adekunle Gold Reacts As Simi Speaks On ‘Leaving Marriage’

In other news, Adekunle Gold has reacted after his musician wife, Simi sarcastically contemplated leaving their marriage over an H -factor.

This comes after Simi via the microblogging platform, Twitter on Friday tweeted about leaving the ‘Orente’ singer after he committed a blunder of the h-factor during recording.

She asked: “Hear me out, If your husband is recording and the h-factor kinna accidentally slips out, do you…leave him or stay for the child?”

Reacting to his wife’s inquiry, the singer quoted the tweet saying, ‘Your papa.’

Meanwhile, Adekunle recently gifted his wife a customized necklace in celebration of her 35th birthday a couple of days ago.