Peter Obi Hails Victor Osimhen For Winning Serie A Title

The presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, for winning the Serie A title.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi said Osimhen’s 22nd goal against Udinese was enough to win the great Italian Football Club their first Serie A league title since 1990.

The LP flagbearer said the Napoli striker ‘s penalty against Fiorentina today further pushed him ahead of George Weah as the Africa’s highest goal scorer in Seria A history.

According to Obi, Osimhen’s inspiring story of rising from the slums of Ojota Lagos to become one of the best footballers in the world is an eloquent testimony to what Nigerian youths can achieve if given the right atmosphere to pursue their dreams.

He wrote: “I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, whose 22nd goal of the season earned Napoli a 1-1 draw at Udinese and was enough to win the great Italian Football Club their first Serie A league title since 1990.

“Today, Victor Osimhen’s penalty against Fiorentina further pushed him ahead of George Weah as Africa’s highest goal scorer in Seria A history. Osimhen’s feat is more remarkable when it is recalled that Napoli last won the title during the days of the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

“Osimhen’s inspiring story of rising from the slums of Ojota Lagos to become one of the best footballers in the world is an eloquent testimony to what Nigerian youths can achieve if given the right atmosphere to pursue their dreams.

“It is yet another proof that a new Nigeria is POssible if we harness the abundant talents of our teeming youths.”