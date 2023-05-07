Nigerians React As Timaya Rocks Bum Shorts (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, has sparked online reactions with his latest controversial photos shared on Instagram.

Naija News reports that the photos captured the Bayelsa-born singer rocking a designer jacket, sweater, bum shorts, and over-the-knee boots.

The photos which saw the singer exposed his tighs have got many Nigerians talking.

kate_e_bassey wrote: “Let it sha end at Timaya o. Nobody else should try wearing this abeg”

tessy_power wrote: “I think he shoulda worn that kinda Kanye’s leggings. The boots’ nice tho”

thejuteena wrote: “He’s embracing the fluidity of his gender.”

chilaxynora wrote: “Women wey de show their own nko abeg leave him de fashion too fine”

nansy_uzo wrote: “Rich people fashion…. That’s what it is called… mk no body stress me abeg”

rubymoney2060 wrote: “I did notice his thighs are exposed before. I’m guessing he wants us talking about him and we are”

vinchizzy wrote: “It’s giving “Umu nwanyi” fashion. But what do I know?”

franny_jay wrote: “Make them leave this fashion thing for egberi papa o, E no easy to wear bumper short”

sharonofficial wrote: “timaya dashion don Dey carry us go where we nor know o”

foodnetworking wrote: “Na so strippers dey start… It’s not even bum shorts, na briefs”

theluvv wrote: “Warri boys go soon dey rock this shoe”