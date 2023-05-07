‘I Also Lost Three Times’ – Buhari Discloses Reason For Refusing To Anoint APC Presidential Candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed the reason he refused to support a presidential candidate during the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential primaries when he was asked to do so.

The president explained that he had to contest the presidency three times and ended up at the Supreme Court without success before finally succeeding the fourth time through a democratic process.

The president, however, wondered the reason he would go against such a system by anointing a candidate.

He noted that the late Ahmadu Bello stood for fairness, equity, and justice and he also stood for the same virtues.

Buhari said this on Saturday in Lafia during the 2023 Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial lecture organised by the Nasarawa State government in collaboration with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the president advised individuals who were displeased with the outcome of the election to seek redress in court.

Speaking further, he said that the late Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello was committed to the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria and he stood for it till his death and urges Nigerians to embrace his selfless service and the legacies he left behind.