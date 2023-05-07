How I Felt After Wrongly Accusing Apostle Selman Of Infidelity – BBNaija’s Maria

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has disclosed she felt embarrassed after wrongly accusing the founder of Eternity Network International (ENI), Apostle Selman, of Infidelity.

Naija News recalls that in 2022, Maria alongside some female Nollywood stars was accused of having a romantic affair with the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Earlier this year, Apostle Joshua Selman had tweeted: “May you experience Mind Blowing Miracles this new week, IJN”

Replying to the tweet, Maria proclaimed an ‘amen’ to the apostle’s prayer, then went on to question a rumored report alleging an affair with him.

The reality star described the rumor as ‘funny’, as she and her partner found it hilarious.

She said: “Amen! But I’m sorry man of God, are you the one they allegedly claim i had something with? No offence, but myself and my partner just laughed out loud! May God be with you amen. I found you on a retweet please don’t be offended.”

Forgive My Innocent Tweet

After realizing there was a mix-up in the name of Apostle Selman, Maria quickly deleted the tweet and tendered an apology to the clergyman.

She wrote: “I stand corrected. My apologies for getting names mixed up/wrong. Find it in your good heart to forgive my innocent tweet. Remain blessed.”

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Maria said she ignorantly tagged Apostle Selman and was unaware the two clergymen aren’t the same.

According to the reality TV star, she felt embarrassed for wrongly accusing a man of God that has nothing to do with the allegations.