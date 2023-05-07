House Of Reps Members-elect To Hold Emergency Meeting Monday 

House of Representatives members-elect under the aegis of the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ has called for an emergency meeting slated to hold Monday in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the members-elect under the coalition are drawn from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP)’ African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Young Progressive Party (YPP).

It was learned the notice of the meeting was contained in a statement issued and titled, ‘Invitation to an important meeting for all members-elect of the 10th National Assembly’ which was signed by the Chairman, Bello Kumo (APC/Gombe); Co-Chairman, Kingsley Chinda (PDP/Rivers); and Secretary, Aliyu Madaki (NNPP/Kano).

While the agenda of the meeting is yet to be known, speculations are that their discussion might concern issues relating to the leadership of the 10th incoming National Assembly.

However, a group of newly-elected members of the House of Representatives under the aegis of New Vision, have declared support for Aliyu Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State.

The new lawmakers, drawn from the six geo-political zones and different political parties, maintained that they would not support the imposition of any lawmaker contesting for office.