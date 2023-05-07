Full List: All Senate Presidents, House Of Representative Speakers In Nigeria And Their Zones Since 1999

Jostling among lawmakers-elect has heightened for the leadership position of the 10th National Assembly ahead of its proposed June inauguration.

With the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have the majority, plotting to produce the legislature’s leaders, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties are working tirelessly to truncate the plans of the ruling party.

Those reportedly eyeing the Senate Presidency position include Senator Godswill Akpabio, Orji Uzor Kalu, Jibrin Barau, Sani Musa, Osita Izunaso, Adams Oshiomhole, and Abdulaziz Yari.

While those plotting to emerge Speaker are Idris Wase, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Tajudeen Abbas, Benjamin Kalu, Aliyu Betara, and Yusuf Gagdi, amongst others.

Reports recently emerged claiming President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown his weight behind Akpabio and Barau for Senate President and Deputy Senate President while backing Abbas and Kalu for Speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

However, the APC is yet to officially endorse an aspirant or take a position on zoning ahead of the NASS inauguration.

Below are leaders of the National Assembly since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Senate President:

Evans Enwerem – South-East

Chuba Okadigbo – South-East

Anyim Pius Anyim – South-East

Adolphus Wabara – South-East

Ken Nnamani – South-East

David Mark – North-central

Bukola Saraki – North-central

Ahmed Lawan – North-East

House of Reps Speakers:

Salisu Buhari – North-West

Ghali Na’Abba – North-West

Aminu Masari – North-West

Patricia Etteh – South-west

Dimeji Bankole – South-west

Aminu Tambuwal – North-West

Yakubu Dogara – North-East

Femi Gbajabiamila – South-west