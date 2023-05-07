‘For Once Let’s Show Support’ – Toyin Abraham Speaks After Tinubu’s Inauguration List Surfaces

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said that the incoming Bola Tinubu administration would bring about a lot of changes in the country.

The thespian stated this hours after her name reportedly appeared on the list of committee members for the inauguration of the President-elect.

She urged Nigerians to join her in prayers and love for the administration.

Naija News reports that the list of members of the Entertainment Committee for Tinubu’s inauguration had earlier surfaced on the internet.

Included in the list were actors such as Seyi Law, Toyin Abraham, and Saheed Balogun, among others.

Speaking via Twitter after the list went viral, the actress wrote, “We are about to experience a new dawn. A positive and great phase like we have never experienced before, I believe. So help us, God. Please, for once, let’s pray, support and show love to our government. Love and Light. I love you all.”

Naija News recalls that Abraham had endorsed Tinubu as her preferred candidate in the 2023 presidential election amidst heavy backlash from netizens.

She was insulted and trolled on social media for choosing to support the former Governor of Lagos State.