Buhari’s Aide Knocks Peter Obi Over Message To Osimhen

Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for congratulating Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, for winning the Serie A title.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi congratulated the Nigerian International for his impact in the Italian league win.

The former Governor of Anambra State said Osimhen’s inspiring story of rising from the slums of Ojota in Lagos to become one of the best footballers in the world is an eloquent testimony to what Nigerian youths can achieve if given the right atmosphere to pursue their dreams.

Obi asserted that Oshimehn’s achievement is proof that a new Nigeria is possible if we harness the abundant talents of our teeming youths.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad said Obi should not have sent a congratulatory message to Osimehn because the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, had already sent a message on behalf of all Nigerians.

He wrote: “The President-elect has already congratulated him on every Nigerian behalf. No need for repetition, Peter.”