BBNaija’s Erica Reveals Who She Would Marry

Former Big Brother Naija’s ‘LockDown’ housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed her ideal husband.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made the disclosure in a post via the microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to the 27-year-old actress, she would gladly marry a man with great cooking skills.

She wrote, “If you are a good cook, I’ll marry you.”

Erica Knocks ‘Popular Doctor’ Over Her Sultry Outfit

Meanwhile, Erica Nlewedim, has slammed the popular social media doctor, Dr Penking who made a mockery of her personality because of her outfit.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star on Saturday graced the premiere of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story.

The event which had other notable African actresses in attendance, was held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Erica, in the event, donned a feathery pinkish and creamy flat ruffled dress with hand gloves, giving a sultry look with minimal make-up, accessories, and a sliver small bag.

Reacting to the outfit, the Penking via Twitter reposted the outfit with the caption, ”Mummy this is Erica , the woman I want to marry. Reply like a Nigerian mother.”

Replying the self-acclaimed doctor, Erica responded, ”Why bother? Even if you dream the rest of your life you can never marry me no need to tell your followers to imagine your mummy’s reaction. Now run along razzie”