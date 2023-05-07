Atiku, PDP Ask For Presidential Tribunal Proceedings To Be Broadcast Live

As the Presidential Election Petition Court begins hearing on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have requested permission for live coverage of the case against President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, who came in second in the election on February 25, filed the motion through his legal team led by Chief Chris Uche.

The former Vice President argued that the case is a matter of national concern and public interest, involving citizens and voters from all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He also noted that the international community is interested in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The petition further stated, “An integral part of the constitutional duty of the Court to hold proceedings in public is a discretion to allow public access to proceedings either physically or by electronic means.

“With the huge and tremendous technological advances and developments in Nigeria and beyond, including the current trend by this Honourable Court towards embracing electronic procedures, virtual hearing and electronic filing, a departure from the Rules to allow a regulated televising of the proceedings in this matter aligns with the maxim that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

“Televising court proceedings is not alien to this Honourable Court, and will enhance public confidence”

Recall that Atiku requested the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission, claiming that Tinubu’s election was invalid due to non-compliance with electoral law and corrupt practices.

He asked the court to declare him the winner of the presidential election, having secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast.